The Big Biscuit Lenexa
Shareables
- Bonut
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar$3.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Bonut
Our amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden perfection then tossed in powdered sugar and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.$5.99
- Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$4.99
- Loaded Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, & loaded with cranberries & pecans$5.99
Biscuits & Gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$9.99
- Half Biscuits & Gravy
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$8.49
- Quarter Biscuits & Gravy
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$6.99
From the Griddle
- Pumpkin Pancakes
Two plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin puree and traditional fall spices, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar.$10.99
- Pancake Platter
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$12.99
- Waffle Platter
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$12.99
- French Toast Platter
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$12.99
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$10.99
- Chicken & Waffles
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar$12.99
- Buttermilk Pancakes
two plate-sized pancakes$8.99
- Classic Belgian Waffle
dusted with powdered sugar$8.99
- French Toast
3 thick-cut slices$8.99
- Red, White, & Blue Waffle
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!$11.99
- The Dark Side
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce$11.49
- Southern Sunrise
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel$12.49
Traditional Eggs
- 2 Eggs Any Style
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$8.99
- 2 Eggs & Bacon
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- 2 Eggs & Sausage
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- 2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$17.99
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
- Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
- Diced Ham Scramble
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with diced smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Signature Dishes
- Jim's Platter
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes$11.99
- Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy$15.99
- Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes$15.99
- Mayberry
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes$12.99
- The Alamo
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa$13.99
- Yard Bird
our hand-breaded fried chicken & cheddar cheese sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit and covered in sausage gravy, served with potatoes$12.99
- 3 Car Pile Up
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy$18.99
Big & Healthy
- Lo Carb
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & fresh fruit$12.99
- Workout Scramble
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast$11.99
- Lean & Green
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast$12.99
- New Orleans Oatmeal
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.$9.99
- Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.$9.99
Omelets
- Kansas City Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.$15.49
- Veggie Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
- Western Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- The Titanic Omelet
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy$16.99
- Ranchero Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
- Del Rio Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.49
- Turkey & Spinach Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1$13.99
- Popeye Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
- Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
Scram-Bowls
- Big Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.99
- Veggie Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
- Midwest Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
- The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy$16.99
- Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.49
- Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
- Laredo Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.49
- Holly Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, spinach, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
Benedicts
- Traditional
2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes$12.99
- Turkey Florentine
2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1$13.99
- Country
2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes$12.99
- Cowboy
hand-breaded 1/2 lb country fried steak or chicken on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy$17.99
Almost Famous Chicken
- Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
- Honey Money Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun, served with French fries or a garden salad$13.49
- Kick'N Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$14.49
- The Haymaker
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit$15.99
- Chicken Strip Basket
a heaping helping of hand-breaded fried chicken strips served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of French fries or garden salad$12.99
Burgers
- Royal with Cheese
1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
- Bacon Boss
1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$14.99
- Brunch Burger
1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$16.99
- Patty Melt
1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served, served with French fries or garden salad$12.99
Big Sandwiches
- The Big BLT Sandwich
piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
- Boss Tom Sandwich
loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with French fries or garden salad$14.49
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin
with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
Entree Salads
- Buttermilk Chicken & BLT Salad
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with our hand-breaded chicken$13.99
- Southern Strawberry Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, chopped bacon, strawberries, cremini mushrooms & pecans tossed in a sweet Vidalia onion vinaigrette$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken & BLT Salad
romaine, chopped bacon, tomato, cheddar, tossed in ranch dressing & topped with hand-breaded buffalo chicken strips$14.99
Sides/A La Carte
- Black Label Bacon (3)$4.29
- Hand Pattied Sausage (2)$4.29
- Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak$3.99
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.49
- Hash Browns$3.49
- Sausage Gravy$2.49
- Fresh Fruit - Regular$4.29
- Fresh Fruit - Large$6.49
- Buttermilk Pancake (Single)
One plate-sized buttermilk pancake$4.99
- French Toast Slice$3.99
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
- Italian White Toast$2.49
- Honey Wheat Toast
Honey Wheat Toast$2.49
- Sourdough Toast$2.49
- Marble Rye Toast$2.49
- Side Country Grits$2.49
- Garden Salad$4.99
- French Fries$4.29
Beverages
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew infused with pumpkin and topped with creamy cold foam and a dash of nutmeg$5.99
- Orange Creamsicle
A refreshing blend of Orange Crush fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.29
- The Stallion
A refreshing blend of Dr. Pepper fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.29
- Cowboy-Colada
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, pineapple juice & coconut cream!$4.29
- Dolly
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.29
- Desert Sunset
A refreshing blend of Mountain Dew fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.29
- Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew, topped with creamy cold foam$4.99
- Peach Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & peach$3.99
- Raspberry Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & raspberry$3.99
- Raspberry Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & raspberry$3.99
- Peach Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & peach$3.99
- Strawberry Sunrise
A refreshing blend of lemon-lime soda, classic lemonade & strawberry puree$4.29
- Strawberry Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade with fresh strawberry puree - made with real lemons!$4.29
- Mocha Iced Coffee
Creamy mocha iced coffee with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle$5.99
- Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle$5.99
- French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream$5.99
- Private Blend Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.79
- Decaf Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.79
- French Vanilla Cappuccino
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with whipped cream$3.99
- Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea$3.79
- Unsweetened Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea$3.59
- Apple Juice
Cold and refreshing apple juice$3.49
- Orange Juice
Cold and refreshing orange juice$3.49
- Cranberry Juice
Cold and refreshing Cranberry Juice$3.49
- Pineapple Juice
Cold and refreshing pineapple juice$3.49
- 2% Milk
Cold and refreshing 2% milk$3.29
- Hot Chocolate
Rich and creamy hot cocoa with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle - a fan favorite!$3.99
- Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!$3.79
- Chocolate Milk
Iced cold chocolate milk - everyone's favorite!$3.29
- Arnold Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea & lemonade, made with real lemons!$3.79
- Orange Crush
A classic orange soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
- Pepsi
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
- Diet Dr. Pepper
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
- Dr. Pepper
A classic soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
- Diet Pepsi
A classic diet soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
- Mountain Dew
Do the Dew - Mountain Dew served ice cold$3.79
- Starry
A lemon-lime soda - ice cold and refreshing$3.79
Catering/Bundles
- Bigger Better Breakfast
Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10$74.99
- Biscuits & Gravy Bundle
Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.$34.99
- Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$29.99
- Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling drizzled with creamy vanilla icing and loaded with raisins, cranberries, & pecans$34.99
- Bonuts$11.99
- Breakfast Potatoes$16.99
- Scrambled Eggs$19.99
- Fresh Fruit Bundle$29.99
- Quart of Sausage Gravy$7.99
- Coffee Tote$19.99
- Decaf Coffee Tote$19.99
- Gallon of Orange Juice$19.99
