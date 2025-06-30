The Big Biscuit Oklahoma City (N May)
Coffee
Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew, topped with creamy cold foam$4.99
Mocha Iced Coffee
Creamy mocha iced coffee with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle$5.99
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle$5.99
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream$5.99
Private Blend Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
Decaf Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with whipped cream$3.99
Tea & Lemonade
Cherry Berry Lemonade
classic lemonade, cherry & raspberry$4.49
Peach Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & peach$3.99
Raspberry Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & raspberry$3.99
Peach Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & peach$3.99
Raspberry Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & raspberry$3.99