The Big Biscuit Westport
Featured Items
Coffee
Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew, topped with creamy cold foam$5.29
Mocha Iced Coffee
Creamy mocha iced coffee with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle$5.99
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle$5.99
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream$5.99
Private Blend Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
Decaf Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with whipped cream$3.99
Tea & Lemonade
Cherry Berry Lemonade
classic lemonade, cherry & raspberry$4.49
Peach Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & peach$3.99
Raspberry Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & raspberry$3.99
Peach Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & peach$3.99
Raspberry Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & raspberry$3.99
Strawberry Sunrise
A refreshing blend of lemon-lime soda, classic lemonade & strawberry puree$4.49
Strawberry Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade with fresh strawberry puree - made with real lemons!$4.49
Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea$3.79
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea$3.79
Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!$3.99
Arnold Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea & lemonade, made with real lemons!$3.99
Soda
The Shirley
lemon-lime soda & cherry$4.29
Cherry Vanilla Cream Pepsi$4.29
Cherry Vanilla Cream Dr. Pepper$4.29
Orange Creamsicle
A refreshing blend of Orange Crush fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.49
The Stallion
A refreshing blend of Dr. Pepper fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.49
Cowboy-Colada
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, pineapple juice & coconut cream!$4.49
Dolly
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.49
Desert Sunset
A refreshing blend of Mountain Dew fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.49
Fountain Soda$3.99
Milk, Juice & More
Biscuit Sandwiches
Maple Bacon Chicken Biscuit
hand-breaded fried chicken & bacon, drizzled with warm syrup, served with country grits or potatoes$12.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
hand-breaded nashville hot fried chicken, topped with dill pickles & drizzled with honey, served with country grits or potatoes$11.99
Yard Bird
hand-breaded fried chicken covered with sausage gravy & cheddar, served with country grits or potatoes$12.99
Shareables
Bonut
amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar$3.99
Strawberry Shortcake Bonut
Our amazing buttermilk biscuits, dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden perfection then tossed in powdered sugar and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.$6.29
Sticky Biscuit
buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$4.99
Loaded Sticky Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, loaded with cranberries & pecans$5.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$9.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy
one freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$8.99
Quarter Biscuits & Gravy
half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with your choice of potatoes$6.99
From the Griddle
Birthday Cake Pancakes
2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes packed with rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, vanilla icing, and a cherry on top$11.99
Pancake Platter
2 plate-sized pancakes, 2 hand cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$13.99
Waffle Platter
belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$13.99
French Toast Platter
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 sausage patties & potatoes$13.99
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$11.99
Chicken & Waffles
hand-breaded fried chicken with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar$13.49
Maple Bacon Chicken & Waffles
bacon waffle topped with hand-breaded fried chicken & bacon, and drizzled with warm syrup$14.49
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded nashville hot fried chicken & dill pickles, and drizzled with honey$13.99
Strawberry Shortcake Chicken & Waffles
belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded fried chicken, strawberries & whipped cream, and dusted with powdered sugar$14.99
Buttermilk Pancakes
two plate-sized pancakes$9.99
Classic Belgian Waffle
dusted with powdered sugar$9.99
French Toast
3 thick-cut slices$9.99
Red, White, & Blue Waffle
strawberries and bananas on a blueberry waffle with whipped cream, our most patriotic dish!$12.49
The Dark Side
2 plate-sized chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate sauce$11.99
Southern Sunrise
3 thick-cut slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream & drizzled with caramel$12.99
Traditional Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
2 hand-cracked eggs* served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$8.99
2 Eggs & Bacon
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
2 Eggs & Sausage
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded 1/2 lb. chicken fried steak covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$18.99
Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and hand-breaded chicken fried chicken covered with sausage gravy served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and 1/2 lb. thick-cut smoked ham steak served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.99
Diced Ham Scramble
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with diced smoked ham and served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 hand-cracked eggs* and corned beef hash served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Signature Dishes
Jim's Platter
2 hand-cracked eggs*, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes$11.99
Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy$16.49
Bigger Big Breakfast Griddle
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz), potatoes & 2 plate-sized pancakes$16.49
Mayberry
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar, a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy & potatoes$13.49
The Alamo
enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, jack & cheddar cheese, covered in salsa$14.49
3 Car Pile Up
a plate-sized pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits and ladles of sausage gravy$18.99
Big & Healthy
Lo Carb
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, cremini mushrooms & onions, served with sliced tomatoes & fresh fruit$13.99
Workout Scramble
egg whites scrambled with spinach & cremini mushrooms, served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast$11.99
Lean & Green
egg whites scrambled with oven roasted turkey, spinach & cremini mushrooms served with fresh fruit & a buttermilk biscuit or toast$12.99
New Orleans Oatmeal
banana, pecans, housemade cinnamon filling, served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.$9.99
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
served with fresh fruit, buttermilk biscuit, or toast.$9.99
Omelets
Kansas City Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit or toast.$15.49
Veggie Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with cremini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
Western Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
The Titanic Omelet
gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar cheese topped with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy$17.99
Ranchero Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$15.49
Del Rio Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, jack & cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.49
Turkey & Spinach Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with oven roasted turkey, spinach & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit Quantity 1$13.99
Popeye Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, cremini mushrooms & jack served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.49
Scram-Bowls
Big Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, cremini mushrooms, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.99
Veggie Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & jack served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.99
Midwest Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl
4 hand-cracked eggs, scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese topped with hash browns & a buttermilk biscuit and sausage gravy$17.99
Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$12.49
Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$15.49
Laredo Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, onions, jack & cheddar served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.49
Holly Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, spinach, tomato & jack covered in creamy hollandaise and paprika served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit$14.99
Benedicts
Traditional
2 hand-cracked poached eggs* and smoked ham on a griddled English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes$12.99
Turkey Florentine
2 hand-cracked poached eggs*, shaved oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, and spinach on a griddled english muffin topped with creamy hollandaise and paprika, served with potatoes Quantity 1$13.99
Country
2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs & 2 sausage patties (or 2 bacon) on a split buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy & served with potatoes$12.99
Cowboy
hand-breaded 1/2 lb country fried steak or chicken on a split buttermilk biscuit piled high with hash browns & 2 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, covered with ladles of sausage gravy$18.99
Almost Famous Chicken
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
Honey Money Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun, served with French fries or a garden salad$14.29
Kick'N Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & ranch dressing on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$14.49
The Haymaker
a heaping helping of our hand-breaded fried chicken strips on a bed of fries, topped with cheddar cheese & covered with sausage gravy, served with a buttermilk biscuit$15.99
Chicken Strip Basket
a heaping helping of hand-breaded fried chicken strips served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of French fries or garden salad$12.99
Burgers
Royal with Cheese
1/2 lb. fresh beef with cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
Bacon Boss
1/2 lb. fresh beef piled with chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$14.99
Brunch Burger
1/2 lb. fresh beef with a hand-cracked over easy egg*, hash browns, chopped bacon and cheddar with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$16.99
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. fresh beef with sautéed onions & cheddar on griddled marble rye served, served with French fries or garden salad$12.99
Big Sandwiches
The Big BLT Sandwich
piled high with crisp bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on honey wheat toast & served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
Boss Tom Sandwich
loaded with shaved oven roasted turkey, bacon, sliced tomato, jack & ranch on griddled sourdough & served with French fries or garden salad$14.49
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo on a brioche bun, served with French fries or garden salad$13.99
Sides/A La Carte
Black Label Bacon (3)$4.29
Hand Pattied Sausage (2)$4.29
Smoked 4 oz Ham Steak$3.99
Breakfast Potatoes$3.69
Hash Browns$3.49
Sausage Gravy$2.49
Fresh Fruit - Regular$4.49
Fresh Fruit - Large$6.49
Buttermilk Pancake (Single)
One plate-sized buttermilk pancake$4.99
French Toast Slice$3.99
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
Italian White Toast$2.49
Honey Wheat Toast
Honey Wheat Toast$2.49
Sourdough Toast$2.49
Marble Rye Toast$2.49
Side Country Grits$2.49
Loaded Country Grits
onions, green peppers & cheddar$3.49
City Grits
bacon, onions & tomatoes$3.49
Cowboy Grits
chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onions & tomatoes$3.49
Garden Salad$4.99
French Fries$4.29
Large Loaded Country Grits
onions, green peppers & cheddar$4.49
Large City Grits
bacon, onions & tomatoes$4.49
Large Cowboy Grits
chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onions & tomatoes$4.49
Catering/Bundles
Bigger Better Breakfast
Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, our most popular bundle comes with 16 strips of black label bacon, 8 hand pattied sausages, breakfast potatoes, 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy. Serves 8-10$79.99
Biscuits & Gravy Bundle
Enjoy your favorite breakfast packed hot and ready to share. Complete with 8 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and plenty of sausage gravy.$37.99
Half Dozen Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing$29.99
Half Dozen Loaded Sticky Biscuits
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, loaded with cranberries & pecans$34.99
Bonuts$11.99
Breakfast Potatoes$16.99
Scrambled Eggs$22.99
Fresh Fruit Bundle$32.99
Quart of Sausage Gravy$7.99
Coffee Tote$19.99
Decaf Coffee Tote$19.99
Gallon of Orange Juice$19.99
Large Cowboy Grits
