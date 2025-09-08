The Big Biscuit Oklahoma City (N May)
Featured Items
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew infused with pumpkin and topped with creamy cold foam and a dash of nutmeg$5.99
Pumpkin Pancakes
Two plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin puree and traditional fall spices, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar.$11.99
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Hand-breaded ½ lb. country fried steak covered with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$18.99
Coffee
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew infused with pumpkin and topped with creamy cold foam and a dash of nutmeg$5.99
Cold Brew
Unsweetened rich Guatemalan cold brew, topped with creamy cold foam$4.99
Mocha Iced Coffee
Creamy mocha iced coffee with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle$5.99
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
Creamy salted caramel iced coffee with whipped cream, and caramel drizzle$5.99
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Creamy French Vanilla iced coffee with whipped cream$5.99
Private Blend Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
Decaf Coffee
Enjoy The Big Biscuit medium roast private blend decaf coffee. 100% ground arabica bean with nutty, cocoa, and mild dried fruit flavors.$3.99
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Warm French vanilla cappuccino with whipped cream$3.99
Tea & Lemonade
Cherry Berry Lemonade
Classic lemonade, cherry & raspberry$4.49
Peach Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & peach$3.99
Raspberry Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea, classic lemonade & raspberry$3.99
Peach Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & peach$3.99
Raspberry Tea
Cold and refreshing, unsweetened iced tea & raspberry$3.99
Strawberry Sunrise
A refreshing blend of lemon-lime soda, classic lemonade & strawberry puree$4.29
Strawberry Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade with fresh strawberry puree - made with real lemons!$4.29
Freshly Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit sweet tea$3.99
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Cold and refreshing, Big Biscuit iced tea$3.99
Lemonade
Iced cold and refreshing lemonade - made with real lemons!$3.99
Arnold Palmer
A refreshing blend of iced tea & lemonade, made with real lemons!$3.99
Soda
The Shirley
Lemon-lime soda & cherry$4.29
Cherry Vanilla Cream Pepsi$4.29
Cherry Vanilla Cream Dr. Pepper$4.29
Orange Creamsicle
A refreshing blend of Orange Crush fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.29
The Stallion
A refreshing blend of Dr. Pepper fountain soda, coconut cream & lime!$4.29
Cowboy-Colada
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, pineapple juice & coconut cream!$4.29
Dolly
A refreshing blend of Starry fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.29
Desert Sunset
A refreshing blend of Mountain Dew fountain soda, strawberry & coconut cream!$4.29
Fountain Soda$3.99
Milk, Juice & More
Biscuit Sandwiches
Maple Bacon Chicken Biscuit
Hand-breaded fried chicken topped with crispy bacon and drizzled with warm syrup. Served with country grits or potatoes.$12.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
Hand-breaded nashville hot fried chicken, topped with dill pickles and drizzled with honey. Served with country grits or potatoes.$11.99
Yard Bird
Hand-breaded fried chicken covered with sausage gravy & cheddar. Served with country grits or potatoes.$12.99
Shareables
Bonut
Our signature buttermilk biscuits dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar.$3.99
Strawberry Shortcake Bonut
Our signature buttermilk biscuits dipped in french toast batter, fried to golden brown perfection, then tossed in powdered sugar, and topped with fresh strawberries & whipped cream.$6.29
Sticky Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing.$4.99
Loaded Sticky Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit dough baked in housemade cinnamon filling, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, and loaded with cranberries & pecans.$5.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
2 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with ladles of sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes.$9.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy
Our freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes.$8.99
Quarter Biscuits & Gravy
Half a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes.$6.99
From the Griddle
Pumpkin Pancakes
Two plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin puree and traditional fall spices, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar.$11.99
Birthday Cake Pancakes
2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes packed with rainbow sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, vanilla icing, and a cherry.$11.49
Pancake Platter
2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 hand-pattied sausages. Served with country grits or potatoes.$13.99
Waffle Platter
Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 hand-pattied sausages. Served with country grits or potatoes.$13.99
French Toast Platter
2 thick-cut slices, 2 hand-cracked eggs*, 2 bacon or 2 hand-pattied sausages. Served with country grits or potatoes.$13.99
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Housemade cinnamon filling swirled in 2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes and drizzled with creamy vanilla icing.$11.49
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded fried chicken and dusted with powdered sugar.$12.99
Maple Bacon Chicken & Waffles
Bacon waffle topped with hand-breaded fried chicken & bacon. Drizzled with warm syrup.$14.49
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded nashville hot fried chicken & dill pickles. Drizzled with honey.$13.99
Strawberry Shortcake Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with hand-breaded fried chicken, strawberries & whipped cream. Dusted with powdered sugar.$14.99
Buttermilk Pancakes
2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes.$9.49
Classic Belgian Waffle
Dusted with powdered sugar.$9.49
French Toast
3 thick-cut slices.$9.49
Red, White, & Blue Waffle
Strawberries & bananas on a blueberry waffle, topped with whipped cream — our most patriotic dish!$11.99
The Dark Side
2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes loaded with chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.$11.99
Southern Sunrise
3 thick-cut slices topped with bananas, strawberries, whipped cream, and drizzled with caramel.$12.99
Traditional Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
2 hand-cracked eggs*. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$8.99
2 Eggs & Bacon
2 hand-cracked eggs* and bacon. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
2 Eggs & Sausage
2 hand-cracked eggs* and sausage. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
2 Eggs & Ham (4oz)
2 hand-cracked eggs* and ham. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Hand-breaded ½ lb. country fried steak covered with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$18.99
Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
Hand-breaded country fried chicken covered with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$14.99
Our Famous Smoked Ham Steak (8oz) & Eggs
½ lb. thick-cut ham steak. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$13.99
Diced Ham Scramble
2 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with diced smoked ham.$12.99
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Crispy corned beef hash with 2 eggs* any style. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
Signature Dishes
Jim's Platter
2 hand-cracked eggs* and a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy. Served with country grits or potatoes.$11.99
Bigger Big Breakfast with Biscuits & Gravy
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, sausage patty, smoked ham (2oz.), potatoes & a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy$16.49
Big Breakfast
2 hand-cracked eggs*, 3 bacon, hand-pattied sausage & smoked ham steak (2 oz.). Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy or 2 plate-sized buttermilk pancakes.$16.49
Mayberry
3 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with sausage & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy, and choice of country grits or potatoes.$13.49
The Alamo
Enormous breakfast burrito stuffed with 3 hand-cracked scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions, chipotle cream sauce, monterey jack & cheddar. Covered in salsa.$14.49
3 Car Pile Up
A plate-sized buttermilk pancake covered with 3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, cheddar & breakfast potatoes. Topped with hash browns, 2 buttermilk biscuits & ladles of sausage gravy.$18.99
Big & Healthy
Lo Carb
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, spinach, mushrooms & onions. Served with sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit.$13.99
Workout Scramble
Egg whites scrambled with spinach & mushrooms. Served with fresh fruit and choice of country grits, a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$11.99
Lean & Green
Egg whites scrambled with oven-roasted turkey, spinach & mushrooms. Served with fresh fruit and choice of country grits, a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
New Orleans Oatmeal
Banana, pecans & housemade cinnamon filling. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, english muffin, or fresh fruit.$9.99
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal
Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, english muffin, or fresh fruit.$9.99
Omelets
Kansas City Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, bacon, sausage & cheddar. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$15.99
Veggie Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions & monterey jack. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$13.99
Western Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
The Titanic Omelet
Gigantic 4 hand-cracked egg omelet filled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hash browns & cheddar. Topped with a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy.$17.99
Ranchero Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled steak, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions, monterey jack & cheddar. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$15.49
Del Rio Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with grilled chorizo, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions, monterey jack & cheddar. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$14.99
Turkey & Spinach Omelet
Oven-roasted turkey, spinach & monterey jack. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$13.99
Popeye Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with spinach, mushrooms & monterey jack. Served with country grits or potatoes and choice of a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
Bacon & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with bacon and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.99
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Omelet
3 hand-cracked egg omelet with smoked ham and cheddar served with potatoes & toast or a buttermilk biscuit$13.99
Scram-Bowls
Big Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$13.99
Veggie Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & monterey jack. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
Midwest Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$14.99
The Kitchen Sink Scram-Bowl
4 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with smoked ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar. Topped with hash browns, a buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy.$17.99
Rocky Mountain Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, smoked ham, green peppers, onions & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$12.99
Ranch Hand Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled steak, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions, monterey jack & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$15.49
Laredo Scram-Bowl
3 hand-cracked eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, grilled chorizo, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions, monterey jack & cheddar. Served with a buttermilk biscuit, toast, or english muffin.$14.99